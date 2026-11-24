Pinellas County Jail/Mega

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr. has been indicted.

Bill Essayli, the First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, announced the indictment on Tuesday.

On X, Essayli wrote, “A federal grand jury in Los Angeles today indicted Thomas Wayne Markle, 82, of Lakeland, Florida, on two counts of possession of child pornography. Markle, in federal custody in Florida, faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count if convicted.”

“According to the indictment, Markle knowingly possessed 35 mm film negatives of sexually explicit material involving children. Federal law enforcement was notified last month that Markle possessed child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in the Philippines and at two storage units in Los Angeles. A judicially approved search warrant was executed and the materials were seized,” Essayli continued. “Markle is expected to be arraigned on the indictment in the coming weeks in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. This is an ongoing investigation. Markle is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

In early November, Thomas was arrested in Florida and charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

According to a federal criminal complaint, investigators found child sexual abuse material in multiple storage units rented by Markle Sr.

Thomas has not entered a plea but denied the allegations.

Markle was set for a preliminary hearing in Florida December 1. He was indicted, so the case will happen in California instead.

Markle is also facing charges in the Philippines.