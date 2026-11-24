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She is the queen of the holiday season!

Martha Stewart is headed to her Bedford farm in New York to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for her family, daughter Alexis and her two grandkids, Jude and Truman.

She shared of what’s on the menu, “Daughter and grandson [are] vegetarians. The grandson, he eats meat, though, now. He’s starting, he’s 14, he needs meat. And the girl, she’s 15, Jude, she just became vegan. So no turkey for Jude, but she will eat the stuffing if I don’t put any butter in it.” She added, “Oh, my gosh, four different menus for four people!”

Martha is also preparing “a choice of pies.” She shared, “This year, we’re doing the pumpkin chiffon pie. I like the black-bottom pies — a layer of bitter chocolate on the bottom and then a custard and then a whipped cream topping. That’s very good. I also do a very, very good squash pie made out of butternut squash, and mile-high apple pie — very good.”

With apples from her own orchard, of course.

“I have several bushels in the cooler right now waiting to be chopped up for apple pie,” she said.

Then it’s time to get ready for Christmas with the grandkids.

But Martha’s grandchildren don’t call her “Grandma”! Martha revealed, “My daughter and my grandchildren call me Martha, and sometimes nicely, and sometimes not so nicely.”

Martha revealed that her grandson already got an early present, sharing, “The kids ask for certain things. I already gave an early gift to Truman. He’s 14. Truman is a sports aficionado, and he has been waiting, waiting, waiting for Grand Theft Auto... And so, he wanted a PlayStation Pro... So guess what he got? Right away overnight he got it.”

As for her own Christmas, she teased, “I've been very good this year and I should get only fabulous, beautiful, nice presents.”

Martha and her buddy Snoop Dogg always exchange presents, but she’s keeping tight-lipped about her gift for him this year, “I’m not gonna to tell you. It’ll ruin it. I always think of something good.”

And what’s on her wish list from Snoop? “Maybe a tree, Snoop. I’d like a tree. I ask people for trees instead of cut flowers. I always say, ‘Oh, you know, I’d rather get a tree.”

Plus, Martha is about to make an adorable girl’s Christmas a little merrier after a gone-viral video about her Martha on the Mantel doll.

In the video, Reese Pierson wanted to know why Martha doesn’t come to visit and her mom tried to explain that Stewart lives in New York.

Martha told us, “I’m going to call her. I’m going to call the little girl.”

She even had a message for the little girl, which we delivered to her.

“Baby doll, this is Martha and I’ll be your auntie anytime,” she said. “I am a real person. And that’s just a little imitation Martha that sits on your mantelpiece. I do adore little children who are so cute, as you are. You’re a darling little girl. And I hope you’re very obedient and you do everything your mommy asks. I hope. I hope. Someday maybe I’ll meet you!”

Reese responded, “Hi Martha! Happy Thanksgiving!”

She added, “Thank you for your message, Martha!”

We were with the legendary lifestyle icon at the inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel and the debut of her Forest of Wonder.

She said, “It’s been a delight working with the people here and this is a great time to celebrate because it’s Thanksgiving time.”

Martha and her team designed the stunning immersive holiday experience.