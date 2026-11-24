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“Neagley” star Adeline Rudolph and “Disclosure Day” actor Tommy Martinez are now a married couple!

On Monday, Adeline announced their marriage with a series of wedding photos.

She wrote on Instagram, “Mrs. 🤍 there will never be enough words to describe this day. thank you to everyone who made this truly unforgettable and thank you @tommymartinez for forever being the man of my dreams.”

Adeline and Tommy tied the knot in a courthouse wedding.

In a post of his own, Tommy shared, “Last weekend we ran to the courthouse without telling many people and said ‘I do.’ Loving you these past 8 years has been so easy. When we reach the end of our lives and become part of the earth, I hope I get to be born again so I can choose this lifetime with you once more—because one lifetime with you is simply not enough. I love you @adelinerudo.”

He added, “To our incredible friends in LA who banded together last minute on a Monday to make our day so dang special…THANK YOU❤️‍🔥Every little detail you added was deeply personal and we couldn’t have imagined it any other way. You know who you are!”

Based on the pics, Tommy’s “Good Trouble” co-stars Sherry Cola and Priscilla Quintana were on hand for the nuptials, as well as Adeline’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” co-star Abigail Cowen and her “Perfect Girl” co-star Arden Cho.

The wedding came nearly two years after Tommy and Adeline announced their engagement.

In December 2024, Tommy posted a pic of Adeline with her engagement ring. He gushed on Instagram, “Everything with you goes by so fast and so slow all at once. The memories run deep, and the time with you is never enough. I want this till the day my fucking heart stops. I love you, Adeline Rudolph.”

Adeline shared, “Tommy Martinez, you’re the person I turn to when I seek refuge and safety, you’re my unicorn that ticked all the boxes and more, you’re that once in a lifetime love that I’ve always dreamt of. I feel like I won the lottery with you and I’m grateful everyday for this love.”