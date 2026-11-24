Disney/Frank Micelotta

Janelle James fulfilled a dream by being part of Grand Theft Auto VI.

“Extra” spoke with Janelle at the 100th episode celebration of her hit show “Abbott Elementary” in Los Angeles, where she opened up about how she got her own radio show in the game.

Janelle stressed the importance of “networking,” adding, “I’ve been working literally for years to try and figure out how to get into the game, basically.”

Janelle “pitched” multiple formats and got rejected, but it didn’t stop her!

She eventually came up with something that the game creators couldn’t turn down.

Janelle dished, “My idea was to, you know, what’s happening now and very popular are these male-centered podcasts… GTA, it’s been such a fire brand, they satirized, you know, current pop culture and I wanted to do that. I basically have a female version of that [podcast].”

“The entire thing was scripted, written, and pitched by me,” James shared.

Fans of GTA can hear her “distinct” voice in the game.

James quipped, “I’ve been now immortalized.”

Janelle’s friends are “happy” that she made it into the game. She commented, “That’s what mostly they’ve just said, like, ‘You’ve been talking about this forever and you made it happen.’

“I manifested and chased and made it happen,” James emphasized.

According to Janelle, strangers are “surprised” that she is a gamer.

When asked if she’s playing the game, Janelle answered, “No, because we’re here at the 100th episode of ‘Abbott Elementary.’ We just had our final episode before the hiatus. I’m waiting until Thanksgiving… because it’s a very deep game. I said, ‘Let me not get too into it.’ I want to take my time.”

As for the 100th episode of “Abbott Elementary,” James discussed filming it at Disneyland. She said, “Definitely amazing to be there… to be one of the few shows that get to show there, but we were there during the 101-degree temperature week, so my brain was literally cooking. I didn’t get to take it in until the end.”

She noted, “We’re in rarified air… I’m feeling pretty good.”

“Extra” also spoke with Janelle’s co-star Quinta Brunson, who is the show creator.