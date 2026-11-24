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Hayden Panettiere’s estate is reportedly worth at least $6 million.

Wladmiri Klitschko, Panettiere’s ex-fiancé and the father of her daughter Kaya, filed court papers, requesting for the appointment of Moskal Bencivenga as the administrator of the estate.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Panettiere owned personal property that has an estimated worth of around 5.2 million and real estate property that is valued at over $1 million.

The docs listed her total estate at $6,232,119.

Panettiere died without a will, but Kaya is the beneficiary of her estate.

In October, Vlad paid off the late star’s tax bill to protect her estate.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Wladimir noted that Hayden owes approximately $30,000 in individual and federal income taxes, which were due on October 15.

Wladmir requested to be reimbursed by the estate once it has been set up.

That same month, his request over temporary guardianship of Kaya’s estate was granted.

Paniettiere’s death investigation was recently closed.

In a statement to “Extra,” Sergeant Diana Munoz of the Greenville Police Department said, “Based on the medical examiner’s determination and the findings of the investigation, Hayden Panettiere’s death has been ruled accidental. The Greenville Police Department has concluded its investigation.”