Celebrity News November 24, 2026
Hailey Bieber Goes Nude for Vogue France
Hailey Bieber has a hot new photo shoot in Vogue France!
Bieber is the mag’s latest cover model, posing for a series of sultry shots in Paris for photographer Mert Alas.
The cover features Hailey in a two-piece featuring a red top and black bottoms as she stares into the camera.
The star also posed for a dramatic black-and-white nude photo, and another sexy pic in a red and black bodice as she stands on top of a table black heels.
Bieber just turned 30 this week and shared with the magazine (translated from French), "If I had known at 20 what the following decade would hold for me, I would have been less anxious at the time. Because I questioned everything: Will I manage to find my path? Will I get married? Will I ever have children? In the end, everything turned out much, much better than I could have imagined.”
Hailey of course wed Justin Bieber in 2018 and they are now the parents of 2-year-old son Jack Blues.
Pick up the December issue of Vogue France November 25.