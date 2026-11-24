Phia

New shopping data from Phia reveals the cozy essentials, beauty favorites and thoughtful gifts catching consumers’ attention this holiday season.

The holiday shopping season is officially underway, and this year’s gift trends are all about comfort, beauty and a little everyday luxury. From cozy slippers and matching pajamas to viral beauty favorites and thoughtful home essentials, shoppers are gravitating toward gifts that feel both practical and special.

New insights from Phia, the AI-powered shopping platform co-founded by Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni, offer a look at what’s gaining momentum this season. Based on browsing trends among Phia users, the findings highlight some of the brands and products capturing shoppers’ attention as the holidays approach.

Cozy is the new holiday luxury

Comfort is emerging as a major theme in holiday shopping this year.

Slippers, matching family pajamas, and Fair Isle sweaters are among the seasonal favorites attracting growing interest. In fact, Phia’s data shows that the share of shoppers browsing Fair Isle knits jumped 197 percent compared with earlier this fall, reflecting a growing appetite for festive, cozy staples.

UGG is proving particularly popular, with the share of Phia shoppers browsing the brand rising 53 percent compared with the previous four weeks. The brand is among Phia's most-shopped labels, while Alo Yoga and Comfrt are also gaining traction as shoppers embrace comfortable, versatile pieces.

Activewear and loungewear are similarly having a moment, suggesting that gifts designed for everything from morning coffee runs to relaxing at home could be especially welcome under the tree.

Beauty favorites are topping wish lists

Beauty is another standout category this holiday season, with shoppers exploring skincare, fragrance and makeup favorites.

Rhode, the beauty brand founded by Hailey Bieber, is attracting attention, with its Peptide Lip Tint and Pocket Blush among the platform's most-viewed beauty products.

Other favorites include Victoria Beckham Beauty's Satin Kajal Liner and Dior's holiday gift offerings, while Charlotte Tilbury is gaining momentum among beauty shoppers.

The appeal is easy to understand: beauty products can offer a touch of luxury without requiring the commitment of a major fashion purchase. From a favorite lip product to a holiday fragrance, there are plenty of ways to make a gift feel personal.

Thoughtful gifts are getting attention, too

Beyond fashion and beauty, shoppers are showing growing interest in gifts that feel personal, useful or a little unexpected.

Phia's data shows that the share of shoppers browsing gift sets increased 104 percent compared with earlier this fall, while brands like Rifle Paper Co., Shutterfly and Uncommon Goods are attracting shoppers looking beyond traditional fashion and beauty purchases.

Home and kitchen favorites are also in the mix. Caraway, KitchenAid and Lenox are among the brands gaining attention, suggesting that practical gifts with a thoughtful touch are resonating this season.

Whether it's a personalized keepsake, a beautiful piece for the home or something that makes everyday routines more enjoyable, shoppers have plenty of options beyond the usual holiday staples.

Finding the perfect gift without overspending

Of course, even the most popular gift isn't necessarily worth paying full price for.

With holiday promotions already underway, shoppers can benefit from comparing prices across retailers, checking secondhand options and keeping an eye on price drops before making a purchase.

That's the idea behind Phia, a free shopping tool that helps consumers compare prices across retailers, explore resale alternatives and track price drops to find better value on the products they're already considering.

For anyone working through a holiday gift list, the takeaway is simple: trends can offer inspiration, but finding the right gift is ultimately about choosing something thoughtful at a price that makes sense.

And whether that means a pair of UGG slippers, a Rhode beauty favorite or a personalized gift, this year's shopping trends suggest that a little comfort and everyday luxury can go a long way.