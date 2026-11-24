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Comedian Dane Cook, 54, and his wife Kelsi Taylor, 28, are growing their family!

On Tuesday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

In a joint Instagram, they wrote with three black and white maternity photos, “we’ve been bursting with excitement to share this news! 🤍.”

The couple included a photo of themselves holding a sonogram. In another photo, they are seen cradling Kelsi’s growing baby bump.

Their caption also included "1 Samuel 1:27,” which is a Bible verse that reads, “I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him.”

The pregnancy news comes two years after Dan and Kelsi tied the knot in Hawaii.

In September 2023, “Extra” spoke to Dane, who was “very excited” to get married. He commented, “She’s love. She’s compassion. She’s an incredible human being.”

In 2022, Dane popped the question to Kelsi on York Beach in Maine after five years of dating.

“I was so ready to ask her,” he told People magazine. “I was completely Zen about it. The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy.”