ABC

“Dancing with the Stars” just crowned a winner!

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach took home the Season 35 Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday night.

Upon hearing their names, Ezra and Daniella teared up.

Ezra told the audience and judges, “This is the most special moment of my life. Thank you everyone for voting, thank you for believing in us.”

Daniella added, “I'm just so freaking grateful.”

Daniella and Ezra went head to head in the finale with Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold and Daniella Karagach, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas and Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik.

Before their names were called as the winners, Ezra powered through a mishap with his prosthetic during their freestyle to Linkin' Park's "Numb." He started the routine without his prosthetic, and then attached it during the dance. However, the prosthetic came off, and he had to reattach it without missing a step!

Disney/Eric McCandless

After their freestyle, judge Derek Hough said, “Ezra, you are a hero. This performance will have a ripple effect far beyond this show. What you did tonight — forever — kids will look up to you and see what's possible. The fact that the worse case scenario might have happened and you wouldn't even have known! They way you rose to that moment! Ezra, you are incredible!”

Ezra got emotional after they received their score of 30.

He noted, “If one person with a disability feels more confident and holds their head up high because of this show, then I've done my job.”