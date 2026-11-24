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Corinne Foxx stopped by “Extra” to chat about her new holiday movie “Tapping Into Christmas,” and spoke about having a new addition to the family this year after dad Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp welcomed their first baby together.

She gushed, “I have a new sibling. I’m so excited. They are so cute and sweet. It just makes the holidays so much better to have a little one around.”

Corinne, who also has an 18-year-old sister named Anelise, added she’s so excited to be a sister again.

Foxx is looking forward to an “all out bash” with her family this year for the holidays.

“My dad decorates his house,” she said. “You can look up pictures of it online. It is insane with Christmas lights. So, we go full out on the Christmas decorations and we do matching onesies on Christmas Eve. And one year my dad actually got a snowblower and we had a white Christmas in L.A.”

She called the onesies a “Foxx family staple,” adding, “We do that every single Christmas Eve… We have a whole unveiling of a new onesie.”

Corinne is also bringing the holiday spirit with “Tapping Into Christmas.”

She explained, “My character is Jeni Walker and she used to be a tap dancer. She got on to a big competition show and she froze and so she's developed performance anxiety. And so when she goes back home for the holidays, she has a lot of that insecurity about her past dance experience.”

Foxx said Jeni, however, ends up helping to save the local community center.

She said, “Through that she falls in love with tap dancing. She falls in love with a person too… a very handsome D Smoke.”

Corinne could related to Jeni, saying, “Her journey, honestly, I identified with a lot. I've struggled with anxiety my entire life and so there are specific moments in this film where she has panic attacks and kind of freezes up and I really identified with those moments and so I wanted to bring a lot of like authenticity and also like my own experience to those beats in the story.”

Did she ask her Oscar-winning dad for advice?

The star said, “My dad’s the most confident guy in the world. I remember I asked him for acting advice once and he was like, ‘It’s easy. You just get out there and do it.’ And I'm like, ‘Maybe for you, but for other people, you know, they study this,’ but he's just such a natural at it.”

She also talked about working with a true icon. “I got to work with Debbie Allen,” she said. “I was so nervous. She’s such a legend… She was so sweet, so lovely. But there’s a scene in the film where she has to scold me and my sisters… And she is so incredible I forgot we were in the movie. She was going at us and she said, ‘You girls need to get it together.’ And she went off script. And I was like, ‘Oh, my, she’s just such an incredible actress.’ I forgot we were acting.”

Corinne also has a horror series in the works, revealing, “It is based on a true story, which I think is always more intriguing. It’s about a family that moves to a Texas suburb in the ’80s and they don't realize that their subdivision is built on the grave of slaves and they start to experience hauntings and this is a true-life account. So, I’m very, very excited about that project and I’m the president of my dad’s production company and so we have a really brilliant slate, but that one is really special.”

Does she believe in hauntings?

Foxx admitted, “I do believe, because I had a ghost encounter once.

She went on, “On my bachelorette party. I did it in New Orleans which has some activity there and at night I was sleeping in my room with my best friend. We’re sharing a room and the door opens and we're like okay it’s a draft. We go back to sleep.”

Corinne continued, “Then we hear pitter-pattering and I’m like there's a mouse in here. We turn the lights on. No mouse. Turn the lights off. Then her glasses on her nightstand pick up and drop. And we were like, ‘Okay, somebody’s in here.’”