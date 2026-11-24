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Tennis star Ben Shelton and soccer star Trinity Rodman have reportedly broken up after two years of dating.

Dailymail.com reported that “conflicting work schedules and constant travel made it too challenging” for Ben and Trinity to keep their relationship going.

According to the outlet, the two remain friends despite the breakup.

Just three months ago, Trinity was on hand at the U.S. Open, where Ben beat two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller that lasted 4 hours!

After Shelton beat Alcaraz in a tiebreaker, Rodman was seen smiling and celebrating the win with his signature “dialed in” move.

Trinity also took to her Instagram Stories to post a clip of Shelton’s match-winning moment. She wrote, “My world.”

The match, which ended at 3:33 in the morning, was the latest U.S. Open match ever played!

During a post-match interview on the court, Ben mentioned his sister and best friend, but omitted Trinity.

He said, “I'm just hoping my best friend and sister over there don't have to be at work at 6 a.m. in three hours. It would be huge for their employers to let them have the day off today.”

Trinity didn’t take it personally, joking when the camera panned her in the stands, “What about me?”

Earlier this year, Trinity opened up on their relationship on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

According to Rodman, she made the first move by sliding into his DMs. She revealed, “I said ‘You’re sick, fire emoji,’ that’s it … It worked, he responded within 10 minutes, so I win.”

They met in person about a week or so later.

She shared, “He literally, like, flew out for the entire weekend… I fully committed to this guy that I didn’t even meet yet, for him to stay at my house for the weekend... It’s actually crazy, it’s insane, but it worked out.”