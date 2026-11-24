TLC

Days after news broke about “90 Day Fiancé” alum Sheila Mangubat’s death, her cause of death has been revealed.

Mangubat’s friend and interpreter Aimee Adiwang told Page Six that she died of gynecological cancer at the age of 35.

According to Adiwang, Mangubat died four days after she was hospitalized and her family didn’t learn about her cancer diagnosis until her admission.

Mangubat’s fiancé David Dangerfield announced the tragic news, writing in an Instagram post this weekend, “It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines. I am devastated and still trying to process this loss. Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers. Thank you for all your love and support. ❤️🕊️”

She died just a few days before her birthday.

Mangubat’s funeral has already taken place. Her brother Jonathan Mangubat posted a video insider the funeral on his Facebook story.