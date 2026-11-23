CVS Home Team Heroes

Most youth soccer honors end up in a trophy case, but CVS Home Team Heroes Caroline and Zoe will be seeing their faces in the snack aisle.

CVS Pharmacy announced the two young athletes as the grand prize winners of the inaugural CVS Home Team Heroes contest on November 20. The nationwide initiative recognizes youth soccer players whose contributions extend beyond the field.

Caroline, 9, of Holmes Beach, Florida, and Zoe, 12, of Los Angeles will each direct a $25,000 grant to her nonprofit soccer organization. Both will also receive a team block party and appear on limited-edition packaging for select Well Market snacks arriving at CVS Pharmacy stores in select markets in spring 2027, while supplies last.

CVS Home Team Heroes

Kansas City Current midfielder Croix Bethune delivered the news to the winners by video.

“I started on a local field with coaches and teammates who believed in me, and it’s really special to see these two show up for the players and communities around them,” Bethune said.

Zoe plays for Tudela Fútbol Club Los Angeles and was born with progressive hearing loss. She regularly meets newly diagnosed infants and their families and speaks on student panels, giving younger children an example of what their futures can hold.

Her own ambitions include representing the U.S. Women’s Deaf National Team, a goal that would connect her identity as a deaf athlete with her love of soccer.

CVS Home Team Heroes

Tudela Fútbol Club plans to use its grant to make soccer more accessible, address gender and opportunity gaps and challenge the pay-to-play model that can prevent children from participating.

“We're incredibly proud to see Zoe now extending that same spirit of inclusion to younger athletes, and grateful that CVS is celebrating the power of a game that truly belongs to everyone,” said Angie Winslow, Zoe’s mother.

Caroline plays through the Center of Anna Maria Island, where two hurricanes caused extensive damage. She and her older brother, Parker, created Print Wizards, selling 3D-printed toys to raise money for the community center.

The siblings have raised more than $6,000, helping repair soccer fields and establish all-girls soccer and flag football teams. The Center will apply its $25,000 grant toward continuing its rebuild, supporting local families affected by the hurricanes and expanding youth sports opportunities.

“As Caroline’s parents, we’re so proud to see her enthusiasm for her all-girls flag football and soccer team and her business, Print Wizards, recognized,” said Broke and Mike Svoboda. “At nine years old, she’s discovering how her ideas can bring people together, and this support means so much to her and our family. It encourages her to keep dreaming big and making a difference in her community.”

“Caroline and Zoe perfectly represent what we set out to celebrate through Home Team Heroes: young players who are showing up for others and making their communities stronger,” said Mike Wier, vice president of store brands at CVS Health.

Two runners-up will be announced in early 2027. CVS Pharmacy will also produce a video series highlighting the winners’ stories, with the first episode expected in January.