Celebrity News November 23, 2026
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s L.A. Property Suffers Fire Damage
A blaze broke out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Calabasas home in the early hours of Monday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department — Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station confirmed to People magazine that they arrived at the home, just after midnight, due to a “structure fire.”
In a statement, the department said, “It appears a shed caught fire, and the cause is believed to be accidental.”
In a 911 call, obtained by Page Six, a firefighter says, “We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush.”
During the call, the firefighter also noted that emergency services were “on scene,” and the fire was “downgraded to a structure.”
FOX 11 also posted aerial footage of the couple’s destroyed shed.
According to the outlet, the $42 million property is under Jada’s name.
Fortunately, no one was hurt and the fire was hosed down before it spread to other parts of the compound.