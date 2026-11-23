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A blaze broke out at Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Calabasas home in the early hours of Monday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department — Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station confirmed to People magazine that they arrived at the home, just after midnight, due to a “structure fire.”

In a statement, the department said, “It appears a shed caught fire, and the cause is believed to be accidental.”

In a 911 call, obtained by Page Six, a firefighter says, “We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush.”

During the call, the firefighter also noted that emergency services were “on scene,” and the fire was “downgraded to a structure.”

FOX 11 also posted aerial footage of the couple’s destroyed shed.

According to the outlet, the $42 million property is under Jada’s name.