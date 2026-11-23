Getty Images

Vince Vaughn is dishing on Season 2 of his black-comedy detective series “Bad Monkey."

“Extra” spoke with Vince, who opened up about what’s to come on the show and the possibility of a sequel to his hit comedy “Wedding Crashers.”

Vince has often avoided sequels, but he shared that he's not opposed to re-teaming with Owen Wilson, but only if the magic is still there.

"There's always been talk," he said. "Most people did sequels if they had a big comedy. I never did. I always thought if there's a good story and it's worth telling on it's own, it would be worth doing." He emphasized, "Maybe if it made sense… It just depends on what the story is.”

There’s still more story to tell on “Bad Monkey,” which Vince says will be focused on some fraud and organized crime this season.

Referencing his character Andrew Yancy, Vince shared, “Once he sees that something doesn’t jive or there’s an injustice, he sort of has to keep exploring even if it’s not the best for his personal life.”

John Malkovich is also joining the show for the second season.

Vince raved about John, saying, “He’s so great and such a great actor… Obviously, he’s such an important part of the show.”

Vince even got to share some scenes with John, saying, “I had a lot of fun… He's a great actor. He’s fun and, you know, always prepared and, you now, obviously terrific and really present, so it was great to do that with him."

Vaughn also made sure to shout out new cast member Yvonne Strahovski, who is “terrific.”

Is Vaughn a true-crime fan in real life? He commented, “I’m interested. I don’t over go into it. I don’t like negative stuff too much and dwelling on it, but I’m curious about human nature and fascinated by history and events.”

Vince’s role requires some physicality. Recalling his past experience with wrestling in junior high, Vaughn shared, “We have him doing jiu-jitsu… The jiu-jitsu was actually I took my daughter when she was young and then they got me on the mat and I trained for a while, so that was fun… Having wrestled, it was sort of a foundation.”

He added, "I have my son in it pretty serious right now. I'm not training as frequently." He said, "Both my kids are so involved in stuff that between work and that I don't do as much."