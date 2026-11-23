Jose Villa

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are giving fans a first look at their Palm Springs wedding!

The newlyweds shared a carousel of black and white photos from their big day on Instagram.

Miley and Maxx wrote, "M + M 🤍 11.21.26,” crediting photographer Jose Villa.

Jose Villa

In the first photo, Miley beams at the camera as Maxx kisses her on the cheek. A golden retriever sits at their feet.

The second pic shows Morando in sunglasses standing behind Cyrus as they strike a serious pose.

The carousel then shows the twosome on a bench as Maxx looks to the side. Miley is staring at the camera as she leans into her husband.

Jose Villa

The last photo is the couple’s wedding kiss as Miley’s mom Tish smiles and claps.

For her special day, Cyrus wore a long-sleeved, floor-length silk wedding dress with a dramatic open back. People magazine reports the gown was by Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

The magazine adds that Morando wore a single-breasted tuxedo by Saint Laurent as well.

Jose Villa

In addition to Tish, People reports Miley’s sister Noah was also among the guests. More surprisingly, due to their past rift, Miley also welcomed her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, who attended with his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley.

Miley and fellow musician Maxx have been engaged for about a year. Maxx proposed to her in Japan in October 2025.