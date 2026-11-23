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Robert Irwin visited “Extra” to talk about all his endeavors, fresh off the Earthshot Prize ceremony with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Irwin said he had just returned from Mumbai, where he attended the awards.

“It’s the Oscars, basically. It is the biggest award in environmentalism,” he said. “It finds the most incredible solutions that are combating the biggest issues facing our planet and awards each one with about $1.2 million USD… an incredible amount of money to back these projects, but also brings, like, worldwide attention to conservation.”

Robert said he thanked William for his efforts by naming a crocodile after him!

“I don’t think he’d had a croc named after him… He was pretty chuffed. He was pretty excited with that,” Irwin said.

They also appeared on “The Graham Norton Show” together, where Robert got an embarrassing surprise!

He explained, “We took over ‘The Graham Norton Show’ — you know, the biggest late-night show in the U.K. — to just talk about environmentalism, and it was a real honor. But then while we were there, little did I know Prince William and Graham Norton, I think they planned something behind my back… and showed some photos of when I did an underwear commercial... Looking at those photos with Prince William that was not on my bingo card!”

He called it “one of the most embarrassing moments of my life,” adding, “I went every shade of red in the book.”

Robert also talked about his action-star ambitions, saying, “If I’m catching a crocodile or I’m dancing on the floor, whatever I’m doing, I like to push my body to the limits while telling a story. And you know, I thought, ‘What’s to do that?’ Action movies. One hundred percent. I reckon I could hold my own. If I can catch a crocodile, I reckon I could do anything there.”

He teased, “I reckon surely a ‘Jurassic Park’ movie, right? I mean, I reckon that’s basically my life at Australia Zoo. I’ve always said if Jurassic Park was real and all the dinosaurs got out, it would be the best day of my life, mate. It’d be awesome. I’d be straight in there. You wouldn't have to worry. I’d be lassoing the T. rex. No worries.”

Irwin went on to share how he’ll be spending his 23rd birthday, revealing, “I’ll be in South Africa with a brilliant anti-poaching force called the Black Mambas. They’re an all-women force of anti-poachers. They go out and they protect rhinos from being killed out in the wild in Africa. So, I’ll be there with them. We’ve helped to fund a lot of their work for many years through our charity, Wildlife Warriors. So, I'll be on a on a charity mission with Wildlife Warriors out there in the bush helping to protect rhinos for my 23rd birthday.”

The star also gushed over his niece Grace, his sister Bindi’s 5-year-old daughter.

“She is the most important person in my life and in our lives,” he said. “She’s 5 years old, but she has the wisdom of someone far older. She is a very intellectual, very intelligent person. She’s a kind soul. Oh, and she’s just so passionate. The Irwin genes are strong there. I mean, she’s like my dad, like my sister, like the whole Irwin family.”

He even surprised her with an early Christmas present since the family will be out of town for the holiday.

“I snuck in early into my sister’s house and built a full-stage drum kit, like a full-size drum kit,” he confessed. “And then they walked in in the morning and oh, my goodness… Grace is just so excited.”

He added with a laugh, “My sister and my brother-in-law are like, ‘Wow, a drum kit. Wow, she’s going to love it. Thanks so much...’”

Robert, who won “Dancing with the Stars” last season, gave his Season 35 prediction ahead of the finale.

He said, “I look at Ezra Frech. I look at the story that he represents. I mean, that is a frontrunner in every in every aspect. Not just in his amazing prowess on the floor. He’s an incredible dancer, but he just represents a message. And when you go into ‘Dancing with the Stars’ representing something bigger than yourself, you’ve already won.”