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Famed director Quentin Tarantino, 63, is a dad again!

Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick, 43, have welcomed their third child.

Over the weekend, his rep told People magazine, “Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino, are overjoyed to announce the birth of their third child, a baby boy.”

Their newborn joins their son Leo, 6, and daughter Adriana, 4.

During a 2021 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Quentin opened up about living in Tel Aviv after the birth of Leo. He shared, “The idea was that we would spend, like, three to four months in Tel Aviv and three to four months in Los Angeles, and then COVID hit. So, three to four months became nine to 12 months.”

Tarantino opened up on how they came up with the name Leo. He told Kimmel, “We almost didn't name him [Leo] because people would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio. There's nothing wrong with that, but I didn’t. He’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion.”

Tarantino and DiCaprio worked together on “Django Unchained” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

Since Tarantino was living in Israel, he also learned some Hebrew, even conversing with his son in the language. He shared, “I’m actually learning a lot with Leo because he watches these, like, baby TV kind of things and it’s all in Hebrew, so I’m learning with him.”

Quentin and Daniella met in 2009 while he was promoting “Inglourious Basterds.”

The filmmaker proposed to Daniella, daughter of singer Tzvika Pick, in June 2017. They tied the knot at their home in Los Angeles in November 2018.