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Kate Middleton is sharing her cancer journey in the new documentary “Heal.”

In the trailer, she shares a conversation with her brother James Middleton while completing the National Three Peaks Challenge.

The National Three Peaks Challenge requires climbing the three highest peaks of Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours.

While hiking with her brother, he asks, “Isn’t it when you leave the Royal Marsden, you ring the bell?”

James was referring to cancer patients ringing a bell once they complete treatment.

Kate replies, “Yeah, but I didn’t ring the bell.”

James tells her, “So, maybe this is your ringing of the bell.”

Kate took on the Three Peaks Challenge in June in support of the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Afterward, James wrote on Instagram, “Two years ago, I told you we’d climb this mountain together. We talked about climbing mountains while you were in hospital, and about the incredible healing power that nature can have for both the body and the mind.”

“So it was such an honour to join you for your Three Peaks Challenge for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity,” he said, adding, “I’m so incredibly proud of my darling sister ❤️⛰️.”

James went on, “Seeing how far you’ve come is nothing short of inspiring. Your strength, resilience, and determination, all while being the most amazing mother, wife, daughter, and sister, inspire me and so many others every single day.”