Check out the newly released trailer for Justin Timberlake’s highly anticipated documentary “Timberlake.”

The four-part documentary will have Timberlake discussing the trials and tribulations of his career, from his days in *NSYNC to his transition into being a global superstar. It will even cover his 2024 arrest.

Timberlake is joined in the documentary by his wife Jessica Biel, his mom Lynn Harless, Pharrell Williams and Timbaland.

Biel has remained by Timberlake’s side amid several controversies over the years.

In the trailer, Biel admits, “I think we gotta address some things.”

Showing his love and appreciation for Jessica, Justin is heard saying in the doc, “She’s the best thing that ever happened to me. That’s one thing that I did right.”

The documentary also doesn’t shy away from Justin’s failed relationship with Britney Spears and his 2004 Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson.

Recalling the beginnings of his relationship with Britney, who opened for *NSYNC in the late ’90s, Justin says, “We were on the road together and we were all seeing the world.”

Justin’s mom Lynn adds, “The level of craziness when those two were together was the definition of insanity.”

At the end of the trailer, Justin is ready to let his guard down for the cameras, saying, “You want to ask me about specific things? Let’s do it.”