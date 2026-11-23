Instagram

Emily Ferguson and William Karlsson just welcomed a baby boy!

This is the third child for the “Bachelor” alum and NHL player. They are already the parents of Beckham, 3, and Maxwell, 23 months.

Emily wrote on Instagram, “Officially a family of five! 🩵✨💫 Welcome to the world Landon Liam Karlsson. Our hearts are bursting with so much love and gratitude. Born 11/20/26 at 9:42am.”

In the photos, Landon wears blue pajamas and a hat as he lays in his bassinet. Above his head is a sign that reads, “Landon Liam.”

The hat is missing in a few pics, revealing he has dark brown hair. It’s a contrast to his older brothers’ blonde locks!

She included sweet pics of the toddlers meeting their little brother for the first time.

Emily announced her pregnancy back in May, writing on Instagram, “Delighted to announce that we have signed our third boy to The Karlsson Family ❤️ He is expected to join us in December 2026 on a lifetime contract 🥰 Baby boy will wear #71.”

Ferguson appeared on Season 20 of “The Bachelor” with Ben Higgins alongside her twin sister Hayley. The sisters also appeared on Season 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”