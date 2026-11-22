TLC

“90 Day Fiancé” star Sheila Mangubat has died at just 35 years old.

Mangubat’s fiancé David Dangerfield announced the tragic news, writing in an Instagram post this weekend, “It breaks my heart to share the news from her family that Sheila passed away on Saturday in the Philippines. I am devastated and still trying to process this loss. Please keep her son, her family, and me in your prayers. Thank you for all your love and support. ❤️🕊️”

She died just a few days before her birthday.

Based on images posted online, it appears she died November 21 and was immediately buried the following day.

Her sister confirmed the news, writing on Facebook, “Rest in peace my beloved sister, Shiela Mangubat ... fly high my sister, we will miss you.”