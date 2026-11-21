Celebrity News November 21, 2026
Miley Cyrus Marries Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando got married in Palm Springs, California, Saturday, People magazine has confirmed.
Miley, 33, and Maxx, 28, exchanged vows outdoors by a swimming pool. The happy couple stood under an arch of white flowers.
According to the outlet, Miley's mom Tish and her sister Noah were among the guests.
Miley and Maxx had hosted a rehearsal dinner on Friday.
Miley and fellow musician Maxx have been engaged for about a year. Maxx proposed to her in Japan in October 2025.
By the following month, Miley was wearing an engagement ring.
The happy couple were not trying to keep it secret, Maxx told Wonderland. “We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto. I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could,” he said.