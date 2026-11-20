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Comedian Anthony Clark died on Nov. 10 at 63, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

A death certificate obtained by People states that Anthony died from septic shock. Influenza A and chronic alcoholism are listed as underlying conditions. Acute kidney failure is named as a significant contributing factor.

His death was announced earlier this month by his “Yes, Dear” co-star Mike O’Malley.

O’Malley wrote on Instagram, “Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations and it just made you laugh harder because he was laughing.”