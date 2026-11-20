This Morning

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on the U.K. chat show “This Morning” on Friday.

He sat down with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to chat about his move back to Britain with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

Harry exclaimed, “They love being back!” He corrected himself by noting, “I say ‘back,’ they've never really known...”

Dermot interjected, asking if it was a big change for the kids.

Harry said, “It’s a big culture shift... The kids in school uniforms is a big change for them, but it’s certainly helped. The confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a U.K. school, which is really, really nice.”

Alison asked if Archie and Lilibet have American accents. The Prince joked, “I’m squeezing the accents out of them and their friends at school are doing the same.”

He added, “Lili does a good impression of ‘Mummy.’”

Harry also commented on his family’s Christmas plans this year, revealing Meghan or his mother-in-law Doria Ragland would be doing the cooking.

He shared, “You know what? It will probably be my wife. My wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I’ll leave that to them."

As for what’s on the menu, he said, “Maybe gumbo, yeah, maybe turkey, maybe gumbo.”

When asked what the kids are excited about for Christmas, Harry shared, “I think they’re looking forward to snow,” but acknowledged it may not be a white Christmas this year.

The hosts also wanted to know Harry’s thoughts on Robert Pattinson landing the role of James Bond.