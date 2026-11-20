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“Extra” was with Martha Stewart at the debut of her Forest of Wonder tree-lighting ceremony at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel.

Martha kicked off the holiday celebration with a Legends Dinner event with moderator Jay Leno, where she confirmed Cate Blanchett is set to play her in a new biopic.

But first, Martha’s headed back to her Bedford farm in New York to prepare a Thanksgiving feast for her family, including her daughter Alexis and grandchildren Jude and Truman.

She shared of what's on the menu, "Daughter and grandson [are] vegetarians. The grandson, he eats meat, though now. He’s starting, he’s 14, he needs meat. And the girl, she’s 15, Jude, she just became vegan. So no turkey for Jude, but she will eat the stuffing if I don’t put any butter in it.” She added, "Oh, my gosh, four different menus for four people!"

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As for one dish she thinks you can skip, Martha said, "I don't like oyster stuffing and I don't like sausage stuffing. But I do love my brioche bread stuffing with all the dried fruits and nuts. That's a very good stuffing. I call it stuffing because I actually do stuff the turkey."

Martha is also preparing "a choice of pies." She shared, "This year, we're doing the pumpkin chiffon pie. I like the black-bottom pies — a layer of bitter chocolate on the bottom and then a custard and then a whipped cream topping. That's very good. I also do a very, very good squash pie made out of butternut squash, and mile-high apple pie — very good."

Stewart also weighed in on the debate over when to put Christmas decorations up, saying, "People start pretty much right about Thanksgiving time. I think a lot of people use the long weekend of Thanksgiving to start bringing in the stuff, and I don't. I don't. I start maybe the second week in December."

She noted, "I'm just putting in the Thanksgiving!" Martha explained, "We have a library of holidays in one of the basements," she explained. "Thanksgiving is one of the big shelves, so we have many gilded turkeys and glass turkeys and everything related to Thanksgiving, so they've all been put out on the tables."

Looking ahead to Christmas, Martha said, "Well, hopefully there will be snow this year." She set the scene, saying, "Beautiful Christmas music, I like to listen to Handel's 'Messiah.' It's a beautiful piece of music. And Christmas trees in every room."

But Martha's grandchildren don't call her "Grandma"! Martha revealed, “My daughter and my grandchildren call me Martha, and sometimes nicely, and sometimes not so nicely.”

Martha revealed that her grandson already got an early present, sharing, "The kids ask for certain things. I already gave an early gift to Truman. He’s 14. Truman is a sports aficionado, and he has been waiting, waiting, waiting for Grand Theft Auto... And so, he wanted a PlayStation Pro... So guess what he got? Right away overnight he got it."

Martha and her buddy Snoop Dogg always exchange presents but she’s keeping tight-lipped about her gift for him this year, “I’m not gonna to tell you. It’ll ruin it. I always think of something good.”