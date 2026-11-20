Getty Images

All signs point to a country Christmas in Las Vegas!

It’s going to be a rowdy holiday season as the 2026 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo heads to town December 3-12, and they’ve wrangled some top-notch talent — times two.

ACM Entertainers of the Year Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan are bringing the party to Allegiant Stadium December 11 as the NFR comes to a close.

That’s not all! “The Voice” fans won’t want to miss coach Riley Green performing at Resorts World December 6 and 10. Plus, Sheryl Crow will take the stage there on December 12.

Down the Strip at Caesars Palace, Rascal Flatts will play the Colosseum December 5.

Country fans can also catch Dierks Bentley at Fontainebleau December 4 and 5 as part of the property’s many rodeo related activations.

The holiday hit parade won’t stop there. Olivia Rodrigo, Jonas Brothers and Debbie Gibson are all headed to Vegas soon.