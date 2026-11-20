Charles Sykes/Bravo

Jennifer Lawrence is getting candid about plastic surgery.

The actress stopped by “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen!” and revealed she has new breast implants.

The topic came up when Andy asked if it was a mystery to Jennifer that “Real Housewives of New York” cast member Hailey Glassman broke her nose on a woman’s breast.

Lawrence replied, “Yes, and I have implants.”

Cohen asked, “You do?”

“Yeah, they’re new, really,” Jennifer replied, crediting Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD, of Santa Monica, California.

Andy asked if they were size B, and the Oscar winner told him, “No, it’s a full C. I think? It’s the same size that they were.”

Cohen called them “beautiful,” adding, “I appreciate your restraint.”

Jennifer teased, “Anyway, I’ve broken two noses.”

At another point, Andy asked Jennifer — who was seated next to her “Hunger Games” co-star Josh Hutcherson — to rank her on-screen kisses.

Andy named Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Hutcherson, Chris Pratt and Timothée Chalamet as options.