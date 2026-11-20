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Luann de Lesseps steps into the “Extra” Confessional, and she’s casting her perfect Bravo cabaret!

“I’m, of course, the lead,” she said, while casting Sonja Morgan as the emcee.

She went on, “Love interest? Michael, everybody loves Michael,” referring to Michael Riemerschmid.

Luann’s picks for the Kit Kat Guys and Gals would include Lisa Rinna and Cynthia Bailey, while the best friend would be Dorinda Medley.

As for the villain or bad guy, she was stumped, teasing, “Susan Lucci!”

She also gave us her top picks for another “Ultimate Girls Trip,” naming Lisa Rinna, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Lisa Barlow and Kyle Richards as choice companions.

Luann’s new song “To all The Boys…” is out now, and you can catch her live on “The Love Tour.”