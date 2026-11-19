Getty Images

“Star Trek” star Patrick Stewart’s death certificate has been released.

According to the certificate obtained by TMZ, Stewart was cremated through the process of alkaline hydrolysis, aka water cremation, on November 3.

The Cremation Association defines alkaline hydrolysis as using “water, alkaline chemicals, heat, and sometimes pressure and agitation, to accelerate natural decomposition, leaving bone fragments and a neutral liquid called effluent.”

The organization noted, “The decomposition that occurs in alkaline hydrolysis is the same as that which occurs during burial, just sped up dramatically by the chemicals. The effluent is sterile, and contains salts, sugars, amino acids, and peptides. There is no tissue and no DNA left after the process completes. This effluent is discharged with all other wastewater, and is a welcome addition to the water systems.”

Patrick’s death certificate confirmed that he died of Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

In October, Patrick’s social accounts broke the news of his passing.

“We announce with great sorrow the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart yesterday at his home in Los Angeles, in the loving care of his beloved wife Sunny, following a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

It went on, “He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all. We will forever cherish the peaceful ease and reflection on his face, an enduring reminder of his invincible grace.”