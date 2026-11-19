Pinellas County Jail/Mega

On Thursday, a mental competency hearing was held for Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr., who was recently charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

During the hearing, a psychiatrist told the court that with a reasonable degree of medical certainty, Markle has “sufficient ability to understand the nature and consequences of the charges against him,” Page Six reports.

After hearing from the psychiatrist, who performed an independent competency evaluation, Federal Judge Lindsay Griffin noted that she is accepting the report as evidence and it is uncontested.

Griffin had ordered an evaluation, since Markle was diagnosed with dementia earlier in 2026.

In court docs, she said, “Based on the information provided about the defendant’s health condition, as well as the defendant’s advanced age and lack of recall, I find reasonable cause to believe that the defendant may presently suffer from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense.”

As part of the evaluation, the psychiatrist was asked to provide their “opinion as to diagnosis, prognosis, and whether the defendant is suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense.”

Markle is set for a preliminary hearing in Florida on December 1. If he is indicted before then, the case will happen in California instead.

In early November, Thomas was arrested in Florida.

According to a federal criminal complaint, investigators found child sexual abuse material in multiple storage units rented by Markle Sr.

Thomas has not entered a plea, but denied the allegations.

Calling them “sick lies,” Thomas told the DailyMail.com, “I’m shocked, I’m hurt, and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

While he was on house arrest, Markle allegedly cut off his ankle monitor.

Markle was then ordered back into detention without bond.

Markle is also facing charges in the Philippines.

According to People magazine, the Philippine National Police filed two charges of “offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Material (CSAEM) and one count of possessing CSAEM.”