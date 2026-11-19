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Marlon Jackson, 69, is battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

The Jackson 5 member shared the diagnosis on “The Farah Shammas Podcast,” saying, “I’m gonna break some news for you that you don’t know. I’ve had cancer for four years. But don’t worry about it. God got me. Everything is great.”

When the host asked what type of cancer, he answered, “Prostate. Stage four. But I’m great, I’m good.”

He insisted, “Bad grass don’t die, so I’m gonna be around for a long time.”

Marlon shared his treatments, saying, “I’ve already had my prostate gland removed, and I’ve had radiation treatment, and everything is fine. Everything is great. I walk almost four miles four times a week.”

As for his diet, he said, “I stopped eating beef and pork in 1977, and after the cancer, I did away with sugar,” adding, “I’m careful what I put in my body and try to take care of myself.”

The singer, who is the older brother of Michael Jackson, went on, “But I’m doing great, so I thank everybody who has prayed for me. The Lord told me, you know, cast your burdens on Him and He’ll take care of them. And that’s what He’s done, so I can’t complain. Even my doctor said, ‘You’re doing so much better than what I thought.’”