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Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made it a date night at the L.A. Lakers game on Wednesday.

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The stars packed on the PDA courtside at Crypto.com Arena, kissing and leaning close during the game.

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Timothée wore an Adidas pullover and black pants for the night out, while Kylie chose a cleavage-baring black top, jeans, and heels.

The Lakers ultimately lost 109-97 to the Utah Jazz.