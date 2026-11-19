Celebrity News November 19, 2026
Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet Pack on the PDA Courtside at Lakers
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made it a date night at the L.A. Lakers game on Wednesday.
The stars packed on the PDA courtside at Crypto.com Arena, kissing and leaning close during the game.
Timothée wore an Adidas pullover and black pants for the night out, while Kylie chose a cleavage-baring black top, jeans, and heels.
The Lakers ultimately lost 109-97 to the Utah Jazz.
Chalamet is famously known as a New York Knicks fan and was there when the team won the 2026 NBA Championship in June.