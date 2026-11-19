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Jon Hamm, 55, and Anna Osceola’s baby has arrived!

A source confirmed the news to People magazine, revealing they had a boy.

Osceola, 38, confirmed the pregnancy and debuted her baby bump at the Emmys in September.

Anna wore a floor-length black-and-white halter dress as she posed alongside Jon on the red carpet.

A source recently told People that Jon is ready to be a dad.

They added, “Jon’s incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for. He’s not thinking about his age or what anyone else has to say about it. He’s just really happy.”

“He’s happy, settled and ready for this,” the insider emphasized. “Anna’s amazing and he feels very lucky that he gets to start a family with her.”

In March, Jon talked about working with Anna on “Your Friends & Neighbors.”