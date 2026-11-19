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Jennifer Lopez spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of her concert special “The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas.”

Terri said, “Now, you’re coming to us live from our living room for Thanksgiving with ‘The JLO Show.’ So, Paramount + and CBS. Now, where will you be watching?”

Lopez said, “Oh, I’ll be watching with my family at home, yeah.”

Terri asked, “And the kids are coming home for Thanksgiving as well?” adding, “How are you coping with the empty nesting?”

She replied, “There’s a lot of feelings to it, you know, you feel, like, very excited and proud and hopeful, but at the same time, it’s sad. It’s definitely a transition. It’s a change. It’s a big change in your life. So, you know, it’s all the feelings, but it’s good. It’s part of life.”

Jennifer just performed her new dance track “Proof of Love” in NYC at a BILT event, a song she wrote for her kids.

She explained, “Yes, I actually wrote ‘Proof of Love’ because I felt like we needed to hear that and we need to understand, like, yes, there can be kind of like sad things going on in the world or even you can go through a lot of grief, but that’s really the proof of love, too. And so, that’s really what the song was about. It was kind of like putting a positive spin on the fact that we can find the proof of love in everything.”

Terri added, “In the show, you say you’ve sung sad, you’ve sung happy, and now you’re singing empowered. So, what is this empowering stage of J.Lo like?”

Jennifer said, “It’s so much fun because there’s really no kind of searching or waiting for anything anymore. There’s more of just like being in the moment and enjoying and being grateful for everything that is right now. And I think that that’s just a different mindset that I have now that maybe before I did not have and that I had to kind of evolve to in a way and learn lessons to get there.”

She continued, “And I’m very grateful for that because now, it’s like the best time of my life. I call it the happy era because it really is. I really realize that my happiness is in my own hands and it’s in all of our hands. You know, you don't have to look to anybody else to find happiness or love.”

“It’s right there inside of you,” she said. “And anybody else who wants to come along and be a part of that, you know, can add to it. But it’s already happy. It’s already loving. It’s already perfect.”