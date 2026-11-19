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“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor, 47, just revealed his private battle with cancer.

Jax shared a carousel of Instagram photos alongside a lengthy post about his journey.

He wrote, “This is something I’ve kept private for the past few months because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life. Back in July, I woke up one morning in horrible pain and ended up in the hospital with kidney stones. What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined. My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney.”

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Taylor continued, “After many tests and appointments I found out it was cancer. I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me. It put me in a really dark place.”

Jax said he was “a mess” trying to carry on with life “knowing there was a tumor growing inside me” while waiting for next steps.

He went on, “After a long 5 hour surgery today, the tumor has been removed but it was a lot larger than they thought so we are waiting on the pathology results.”

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Taylor said this experience has taught him “when life gets really hard you find out fast who’s there for you. And believe me.. it’s been eye opening.”

He thanked his girlfriend Lori Krebs, saying, “I honestly don’t know how I would have gotten through everything without my amazing girlfriend by my side. She’s been my rock through all of this. She’s not just my partner, she’s my best friend and I feel so insanely lucky to have her in my life. I also want to thank my incredible surgeon Dr. Adhoot and the medical team at @cedarssinai for taking such good care of me.”

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Jax, who shares 5-year-old son Cruz with ex-wife Brittany Cartwright, said he will never take his health for granted again.

He added, “It’s crazy how things happen…if I hadn’t ended up in the hospital with that kidney stone, I probably wouldn’t have known this tumor was there until it was too late. I like to think my dad had a part in that. Life can really change in a second. I’ve been given a lot to think about these past few years and if there’s one thing I know for sure it’s that nothing else matters more than your health, your kids and the people that show up for you when it matters the most.”