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Goldie Hawn is still one of America’s favorite movie stars, and now her era as an author continues!

Only “Extra” was there as our Terri Seymour moderated the L.A. signing of her latest book, “The After-School Kindness Crew: Slam Dunk Day.”

Goldie’s books mirror her successful MindUP program, which teaches young students how to better manage their daily stress and emotions.

Goldie told Terri, “The kids get to learn how to rest their brain, understand what’s going on in a way that they could use.”

As for how she teaches her grandchildren kindness, Hawn shared, “By being kind. We are better modeling and I think that’s a much better way of teaching.”

On Saturday, the big screen legend turns 81. Goldie will be surrounded by all her loved ones and remembering her own mom, Laura.

She noted, “My birthday was always spent with my mother.”

“I love my birthday. I love the day I was born. I like the 21st number. I love November,” Hawn went on. “I just loved it, but the greatest thing for me for my birthday was not saying, ‘Can you come to my birthday party?’ I’m just gonna be with my family, having dinner, be together. The kids are gonna have the cake. We’re going to blow it out and we’ll all be together and that’s all I care about.”

Goldie’s movie “First Wives Club” also turned 30 this year.

She quipped, “I know because my apartment is 25 years now that I’ve been in it. When I found my apartment in New York… I did two movies back-to-back and that was one of them.”