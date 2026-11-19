Getty Images

“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” star Montana Jordan sits down with “Extra’s” Derek Hough to talk Season 3.

Jordan told Derek, “The show's going good and we're in Season 3 now. It's going very smooth and I think the audience is going to love what we're what we're cooking up.”

He shared how much of Montana is in Georgie, saying “quite a bit.”

Jordan shared, "I try to bring that authenticity to the screen,” and when it comes to his accent, he insisted, “It’s the real deal, baby.”

At just 23, small-town Texas boy Montana and his wife Jenna have a daughter, Emma, and are expecting another baby.

So who was more prepared for fatherhood… Georgie or Montana?

He answered, “I’d say Montana just because I've got two little nieces in Texas, you know. I've always been around them. I've always been around kids and I've always seen myself as an old soul. There's so many unknown things when you become a father. And that's I think that's the best way to do it is just one day at a time. As long as they're happy, they're fed, and they’re not over there bleeding or anything, then I think you're doing all right.”

Instagram

Meanwhile, his on-screen wife, Emily Osment, just made headlines in a new book about “Young Sheldon,” revealing she requested an intimacy coordinator for kissing scenes with Montana when she was 29 and he was only 18.