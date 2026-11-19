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Fiona, the beloved hippo from the Cincinnati Zoo, has tragically died.

The 9-year-old internet sensation passed away after swallowing a visitor’s hat that ended up in her enclosure.

The zoo posted on Instagram, “It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency.

“The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover.”

The post went on, “We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are.”

The message ended with, “Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time.”