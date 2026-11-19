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Sean “Diddy” Combs is marking his first Thanksgiving since he was transferred to Pennsylvania’s FCI Allenwood Low.

Page Six reports inmates can choose between turkey and tofu stir-fry on the holiday.

Available sides include mashed potatoes, gravy, candied sweet potato casserole, sage and onion stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and rolls.

Prisoners can have pecan pie for dessert.

Diddy spent Thanksgiving 2024 in jail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, before moving to New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix.

TMZ reports Diddy teamed up with the internal organization Bankroll Bosses in 2025 to organize a Thanksgiving dinner for 1,000 inmates at Fort Dix.

In July 2025, Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.