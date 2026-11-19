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“The Hunting Wives” star Brittany Snow and her boyfriend Hunter Moreno are engaged!

Snow finally confirmed their rumored engagement during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

She said, “For the first time, I’m going to tell you. Yes, we’re engaged. I haven’t said it before.”

Snow said that the engagement was “not that big of a secret.”

Last year, it was reported that Snow and Moreno were engaged after her “The Beast in Me” co-star Claire Danes expressed excitement for her engagement at the show’s premiere.

In a video posted by Deuxmoi, Danes was seen grinning when asking Snow, “You’re engaged?” and followed up with, “When did that happen?”

Snow gushed of Moreno, “He’s the best.”

Snow and Moreno first sparked dating rumors in 2024 after they were spotted kissing, but she never confirmed their relationship.

Snow was previously married to Tyler Stanaland, but they split in the fall of 2022.

At the time, Brittany broke the news of their separation on Instagram. She said, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate.”

“This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,” Snow went on. “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”