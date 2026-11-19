“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”

Jon and Ally’s engagement celebration takes a nerve-racking turn as Jon works up the courage to tell her parents that she’s pregnant.

Ally starts by showing off her ring, asking the family, “Do you notice something?”

After chatting about wedding plans, Jon tells the family, “So, there is something I have to tell you guys. I’m hoping you take it really, really well.”

He goes on, “I know culturally and your religion requires certain things happen in certain orders with marriage and everything like that. I just wanted to let you guys know that Ally and I are actually expecting a child.”