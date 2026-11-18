Disney/Eric McCandless

“Extra’s” own Derek Hough and wife Hayley Hough spoke to us in the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom about their documentary “The Symphony of Dance."

Derek called it a “beautiful time” to share the documentary, which centers on Haley’s medical emergency and road to recovery after undergoing a craniectomy.

Derek said, “I’m just unbelievably proud to now like really see my beautiful wife’s story played out and now that we have a daughter and she gets to like watch this someday. It’s incredible.”

Initially, Hayley declined to do the documentary, saying, “I was like, ‘It was a little too raw for me, a little too vulnerable for me.’”

Hayley eventually changed her mind and allowed people to see her in “just pure survival mode.”

Hayley recalled her struggles after coming home from brain surgery, saying, “I realized that everything around me was normal, but I couldn’t figure out why I didn’t feel normal. That was really hard to push through.”

According to Hayley, dance “helped me get back to feeling like myself again.”

Derek brought up the fact that Hayley’s scary ordeal happened a day after the finale of “Dancing with the Stars.”

He said, “I remember being here and Xochitl [Gomez] and Val [Chmerkovskiy] just won and the confetti dropped and we got in a plane, we flew to Washington, D.C., and that day our lives changed forever.”

Derek knew something was “very wrong” when Hayley “was sort of seizuring.”

He said, "I was like, she’s saying things that don’t make sense and it was kind of a weird indicator that… it was something brain-related and that we needed to go to the specialist.”

Derek “felt a sense of guilt” about Hayley’s medical emergency, explaining, “When you’re dancing with somebody, they’re in your care especially as a partner, as a dancer, like I’m doing lifts and tricks, it’s up to me as her partner to make sure that she’s safe, and the fact that that happened while dancing with me… felt horrendous.”

While Derek “couldn’t shake that feeling” for some time, he credited Hayley with helping him overcome it, saying, “Seeing her love and her resilience and her strength allowed me to like trust, you know, in her and in us and to trust back in dance.”

Derek is currently on his “Dance for the Holidays” tour, while Hayley stays home with their daughter Everley.

Derek commented, “She said, ‘I did the summer tour.’ She killed it. She crushed it and she was like, ‘I want to be mama.’”

Hayley chimed in, “It was just time for me to be a mom. Our daughter’s almost a year old and so much is changing and so much is happening and I was like, ‘I just need to be home with her.’”

Their daughter will be “coming on the road” with Derek at some point! Hayley added, “Don’t worry, we’re visiting like weeks at a time.”