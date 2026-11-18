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In the 1990s, Tisha Campbell was Martin Lawrence's better half on the hit sitcom “Martin.”

“Extra” spoke with Tisha about her time on the show as Gina and her new Lifetime film “One Last Shot.”

Campbell quipped, "My son actually calls me Gina. He doesn't call me mommy. My youngest. It's cause somebody showed him the ‘Martin’ show when he was like 3 years old… the babysitter showed him.”

Since the end of “Martin,” Campbell has been busy being a mom and working on her own projects, like “One Last Shot.”

Tisha’s own family loss led her to writing a personal story about a mom’s grief after her basketball phenom son’s brain tumor.

Campbell revealed, “My cousin Eddie passed away and watching his mother, my aunt Sharon, navigate the loss of a child… I was like, let’s explore that kind of grief.”

Tisha’s Lifetime movie and all of her successes, including “My Wife and Kids,” would never have happened if Martin hadn’t convinced her in 1992 to drop a project that she had already signed up for and join his sitcom!