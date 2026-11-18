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“The Bachelor” alum Peter Weber, 35, is married!

On Tuesday, Weber broke the news that he wed pregnant fiancée Jadeyn Carr on November 11, the same day that he announced their engagement.

In a clip posted by Bachelor Nation, Peter said, “I appreciate that, all the supports, and I can officially say that on 11/11 I married the love of my life.”

While attending a Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea cruise panel, he gushed, “I can honestly say I am so happy now with where life’s taken me.”

Weber admitted that he was “debating” on sharing the news but wanted to announce it for the fans who have been “following my journey for a very long.”

Weber also celebrated their marriage on Instagram with his vows to Jadeyn.

He wrote, “To be your rock/To always protect you/To put you first always above anything or anyone else/To be your spontaneous adventure buddy through life and never stop exploring/To be the man you are so proud to call the father of your children/To always push us in our walk with God/To always encourage you to never change.”

“I don’t know what the life has in store for us, but I know I can’t wait to go through every stage of it with you. I love you ❤️,” Weber added.

Earlier this month, Peter posted photos of himself with Jadeyn, who sported an oval-cut diamond ring.

He wrote, “Marry Me @jaydencarr,” tagging Central Park in NYC.

She re-posted the news on her Instagram Stories and gushed, “My forever!!!”

In August, Peter and Jadeyn went Instagram official. Weeks later, in September, the couple announced they had twins on the way.