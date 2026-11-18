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On Wednesday, Taylor Swift hit the carpet at the CMA Awards for the first time in 10 years!

For the special night, Swift wore a bright yellow, sleeveless, thigh-high Oscar de la Renta gown, seemingly paying tribute to “Toy Story 5.”

While on the red carpet, Swift was joined by Lainey Wilson, who is hosting and performing at the star-studded show.

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Taylor will also be hitting the stage tonight, most likely singing her nominated song “I Knew It, I Knew You.” It’s been 13 years since the two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has performed at the show.

The Single of the Year nomination makes it her 28th career nomination. She has won 12.

In September, Swift announced that she was attending the show.