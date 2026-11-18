“Extra" has an exclusive sneak peek at “Sister Wives” that shows Janelle confiding in her friend and hairstylist about getting ready to go on her first date since 1990.

During her chat with her hairstylist, Janelle reveals that her friend Alice wanted her to go to Las Vegas.

Janelle shares, “She’s like, ‘Look, I want to go out and I think I should find a date for us.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, Lord,’ and I said ‘Yes.’”

When asked if she knows anything about the guy she is being set up with, Janelle comments, “It’s a friend of hers. Like, she knows him… It’ll be super comfortable.”

Janelle admits she is a little anxious about what to wear, saying, “What do you wear on a date? You don’t wear your regular jeans and T-shirt clothes. I think you’re supposed to wear something else, but I don’t know what that is.”

Of course, we now know this wasn’t just any date — it was when she met Pete, who she is now dating!