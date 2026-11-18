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Ryan Adams, 52, is getting married again.

The musician tells TMZ he is engaged to his 22-year-old girlfriend after six months of dating.

“I’ve never been happier in my life,” he said. “Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I’ve ever met. She’s my best friend, and I’ve never been happier. Here’s to love.”

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TMZ adds that the pair got engaged in October after meeting through mutual friends.

Farr, a writer and producer now working in music, reportedly moved to L.A. to be with Ryan. They are currently living together.

TMZ says the couple is planning to relocate to the Midwest to be closer to her family.

Ryan was previously married to Mandy Moore from 2009-2016.

In 2019, Moore and several other women — including Phoebe Bridgers — accused Adams of emotional abuse in a New York Times story.

Ryan denied any wrongdoing and tweeted at the time, “As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing.”

The following year, Adams wrote an essay published by DailyMail.com apologizing for his actions.

He said, in part, “There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career. All I can say is that I’m sorry. It’s that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life.”

“Extra” spoke with Mandy in 2019 about sharing her story in The New York Times.

She explained, “There was no way I couldn't speak my truth and tell my story. And I was emboldened by the fact that there were other women that had been in the same situation, many other women, and it was undeniable to me.”