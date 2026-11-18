Getty Images

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan is giving his seal of approval to Robert Pattison, who has been cast as the new 007.

On Wednesday, Brosnan took to Instagram to welcome Robert. He wrote, “Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me.’ It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce.”

For seven years until 2002, Brosnan played James Bond in four movies: “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough,” and “Die Another Day.”

Daniel Craig then took over the Bond role in the 2006 film “Casino Royale.” He exited the iconic franchise after the 2021 film “No Time to Die.”

Earlier this week, news broke that Pattinson would become the new Bond and many celebs showed their support, including Ralph Fiennes, Penelope Cruz, and Brad Pitt!

On the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” Pitt told “Extra’s” Terri Seymour, “I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal.”

Fiennes was part of the iconic franchise when Craig was Bond. He appeared in three movies: “Spectre,” “No Time to Die,” and “Skyfall.”

Ralph told us, “I think he’ll be great… He’s got a great look to him and I think he’s good. He has a different vibe to Daniel, which is always good to change it up a bit."