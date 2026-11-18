Netflix and AEG Presents just announced the dates for the “KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour” presented by Mastercard!

It’s a chance for fans to see the animated characters of HUNTR/X at a live concert event.

The tour kicks off in June but presales are underway general tickets go on sale Friday. Check here for details: www.kpopdemonhunterstour.com.

According to a press release, “Beloved animated HUNTR/X characters — Rumi, Mira and Zoey — will interact with the audience through cutting-edge performance innovations that bring this fan-favorite K-pop girl group to life like never before (yes, that also includes the animated characters of the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger).”